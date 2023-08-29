Imran Khan moves IHC to preempt arrest in any other case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has filed an application with the high court to stop his arrest in any other case.

Before a verdict of the Islamabad High Court on the PTI chief’s appeal against his sentence in the Toshakhana case, Imran Khan moved the high court to avoid arrest in any other case filed against him.

The application was filed in the IHC through Imran Khan’s lawyer.

The former premier has sought an order for the FIA, NAB and police not to arrest him. He has also requested for fixing the application for hearing today.

Imran Khan is serving a three-year sentence in Attock Jail in the Toshakhana criminal case. He had filed an appeal with the Islamabad High Court seeking suspension of his sentence.

After conducting hearing on the application, the high court had reserved its verdict on Monday, which is expected to be announced shortly.

Political commentators believe that even if the former premier gets relief from the sentence, he could be arrested in any of the several cases filed against him on various charges.