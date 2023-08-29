WhatsApp unveils exciting new status update feature

WhatsApp has been on a roll with its updates. Earlier this year, they introduced a cool feature – reacting to status updates with emojis. People loved it. But guess what? WhatsApp isn’t done innovating. They’re cooking up a fresh idea – letting you reply to status updates with avatars.

The buzz comes from WABetaInfo, a source that’s pretty reliable about WhatsApp scoops. They’ve spotted something intriguing in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.9 update. It seems WhatsApp is gearing up to let us reply to status updates using avatars. Cool, right? But hold on, it’s not out for everyone yet. This feature’s still getting its finishing touches.

So, what’s the deal with these avatars? Well, when this update finally drops, you won’t just be limited to those 8 emojis. You’ll have avatars in your arsenal – maybe 8 of them. Imagine that! Expressing yourself with avatars could add a personal touch when you’re reacting to someone’s status. That’s definitely something we’re looking forward to.

Let’s talk about status updates. You know those quick updates you share with friends on WhatsApp? The ones that vanish in 24 hours? Yep, those. You can toss in photos, videos, GIFs, and text. And don’t worry, it’s all locked up safe with end-to-end encryption, just like your chats and calls.

Now, the burning question: when’s this avatar thing dropping? We don’t have an exact date, but considering WhatsApp’s track record, it might not be too far off. They like keeping us on our toes with new stuff.

Speaking of new stuff, WhatsApp’s been busy. They’re all about making us happy, with over two billion users to please. They recently stepped up the game with HD videos and photos. Plus, they threw in screen sharing during video calls. So, yeah, they’re not holding back on the cool features.