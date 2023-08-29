Govt withdraws appeal against LHC verdict in Toshakhana gifts auction case

The federal government has withdrawn an appeal against a verdict of the Lahore High Court in a case related to the auction of the Toshakhana gifts.

The deputy attorney general told the Supreme Court that the government wanted to withdraw the appeal in light of the new Toshakhana rules.

A division bench led by Justice Ijazul Ahsan conducted the hearing.

The Lahore High Court’s order against restricting the auction of Toshakhana gifts to a specific individuals remains upheld.

Also Read: SC disposes of all appeals in Toshakhana case

The deputy attorney general told the apex court that the new Toshakhana gifts law is with the president for approval.

Even if the new law comes into effect, the decision of the high court will remain intact, Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked.

The LHC had declared that Toshakhana gifts are public property, Justice Ahsan said further, adding that everyone can participate in the auction of gifts that are public property.

The judge also said that the gifts are public property so it is not possible that only certain people can buy them.

Also Read: Bushra Bibi gets bail in Toshakhana case till September 12

The decision of Lahore High Court is correct according to the Constitution and law, Justice Athar Minallah remarked, adding that only the highest bidder has the right to buy the gift.

The federal government had sought time to decide whether it would pursue the appeal against the decision or not.

Deputy Attorney General Malik Javed requested for some time to seek instructions from the government. At this, a break was announced in the proceedings.

The Lahore High Court had declared the policy of auctioning the Toshakhana gifts to specific people as illegal.

The former PTI government had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Lahore High Court.