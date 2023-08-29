Asad Umar’s interim bail extended in cypher case

The Islamabad special court formed under the Official Secrets Act on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case until September 14.

In his statement after getting bail extension, Asad Umar said cypher was a classified document, that cannot come out of the foreign office. The former prime minister had given his response to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) about the cypher, he added.

Judge Abul Hasnat heard the cypher case involving PTI leader Asad Umar.

A day ago, the court extended the physical remand of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case for two days.