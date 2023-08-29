Chinese county offers $137 reward for young brides

In a bid to combat a declining birth rate and an aging population, Changshan county in eastern China has introduced a unique incentive program.

The county is now offering couples a financial reward of 1,000 yuan ($137) if the bride is aged 25 years or younger at the time of their wedding.

The announcement, posted on Changshan county’s official WeChat account last week, aims to promote what officials are calling “age-appropriate marriage and childbearing” for first-time couples. Additionally, the county is offering a range of subsidies related to childcare, fertility support, and education for couples who choose to start a family.

China has been grappling with its first population decline in six decades and a rapidly aging demographic, prompting authorities to explore various strategies to encourage higher birth rates. These strategies include financial incentives and improvements in childcare facilities.

While the legal age limit for marriage in China is 22 for males and 20 for females, the number of couples tying the knot has been steadily decreasing. This decline has contributed to lower birth rates, partly due to government policies that make it more challenging for single women to have children.

Government data released in June of 2022 revealed that marriage rates had hit a record low, with only 6.8 million marriages taking place, the lowest figure since 1986. Furthermore, there were 800,000 fewer marriages in 2022 than in the previous year. China’s fertility rate, already one of the world’s lowest, is estimated to have dropped to an alarming 1.09 in 2022, according to state media reports.

Several factors have contributed to these trends. High childcare costs and the necessity for many women to pause their careers have discouraged them from having more children or even starting a family at all.

Gender discrimination and deeply entrenched traditional stereotypes that place the primary responsibility of childcare on women remain pervasive across the country.

Moreover, concerns over China’s economic outlook and low consumer confidence have also deterred many young Chinese from considering marriage and parenthood as viable options.

As China continues to grapple with demographic challenges, initiatives like Changshan county’s cash reward for younger brides represent one of the many approaches being explored to address the complex issue of declining birth rates and an aging population.