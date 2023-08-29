Bushra Bibi gets bail in Toshakhana case till September 12

The accountability court of Islamabad has accepted Bushra Bibi’s bail in the Toshakhana case till September 12.

The hearing was held by duty judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulaqrnain owing to accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir being on leave.

Bushra Bibi’s bail was accepted in exchange for surety bonds with Rs500,000.

A short while ago, the National Accountability Bureau summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case investigation.

Bushra Bibi has been summoned to the NAB Rawalpindi office at 11am today. She has been instructed to come along with a male family member.

The former first lady has been accused of keeping a locket, chain, earrings, two rings and bracelet from the Toshakhana gifts.

She is also accused of keeping gold and diamond necklace and bracelet, as well as gold and diamond ring, earrings and bracelet.

The NAB has maintained that the gifts were not submitted to the Toshakhana to calculate their prices.

On August 16, the former first lady denied the allegations of forging receipts of purchase of Toshakhana watches and claimed that her audio leaks were also fake.

In the case of creating fake receipts of the sale of Toshakhana watches, the contents of Bushra Bibi’s statement given to the police had come to light.

Sources said the police investigation team asked Bushra Bibi 23 questions, most of which were related to the Toshakhana gifts. She denied the allegations of having prepared fake receipts of sale of Toshakhana watches.