If you have bought this cryptocurrency, then you need to be worried

Turbulent times have hit the Pepe Coin community as an internal conflict and financial upheaval unravel within the project’s anonymous team.

The cryptocurrency sphere has been abuzz with speculations of a potential scam linked to Pepe Coin.

Adding a twist to the narrative, a developer associated with Pepe Coin has stepped forward, shedding light on a recent incident where three members of the memecoin’s developer team allegedly went rogue, orchestrating significant transfers from Pepe’s multi-sig wallet.

Due to the secretive nature of the project’s creators, the identities of these “rogue” developers remain undisclosed, leaving the public to conjecture their true identities.

Attempting to provide clarity, an anonymous developer now in control of the project shared, “Unfortunately, $PEPE has been hit by internal conflicts, involving a faction of the team driven by ego and greed.”

Delving deeper into the details, the developer revealed that the three former members of the Pepe developer team managed to transfer a staggering 16 trillion tokens—constituting 60% of the total 26 trillion tokens held in the multi-sig wallet.

These tokens were swiftly liquidated on centralized exchanges as the individuals behind the actions attempted to distance themselves from the project by erasing their digital footprint.

Although the breach inflicted significant losses on the Pepe community, the anonymous developer refrained from disclosing the extent of the damage or plans to rectify the situation.

The ill-gotten tokens were rapidly sold on platforms like OKX and Binance, leaving the community grappling with the aftermath.

Presently, the custody of the remaining 10 trillion tokens within the multi-sig wallet has been entrusted to a dedicated project member deemed reliable by the developer.

In response to the unfolding events, some quarters have commended the Pepe team for their transparency in addressing the issue. However, concerns about the project’s future viability have also emerged, with community members voicing their reservations.

The aftermath of these developments led to a sharp 15% decline in the value of Pepe Coin last week, with the cryptocurrency now trading at $0.0000008727.

Beyond the financial implications, the incident also triggered changes to the configuration of Pepe’s multi-sig wallet, resulting in the transfer of 16 trillion Pepe tokens—equivalent to approximately $15 million—to four centralized exchanges.

The series of events sparked a climate of uncertainty and doubt within the Pepe community, with suspicions growing that the entire project might be a façade.

As of now, more than 391 trillion Pepe tokens are in circulation, a figure that aligns with the project’s predetermined total supply of over 420 trillion tokens. The road ahead for Pepe Coin remains uncertain as the community grapples with the implications of these revelations.