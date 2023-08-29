Verdict reserved on Imran Khan’s pleas against bail rejection in 6 cases

The Islamabad High Court reserved its verdict on the maintainability of all the applications of PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the rejection of his bails in six cases related to the May 9 incidents, alleged attack on the Judicial Complex and forgery.

Imran Khan’s lawyer said one of the objections of the Registrar’s Office was that a certified copy of the case was not attached with the applications, adding that the entire record of the Toshakhana case was already with the Islamabad High Court.

Salman Safdar said that the application against the rejection of bail in three cases is pending before a division bench.

The court directed the PTI chairman’s lawyer to remove the objections on his applications.

Salman Safdar also requested for a meeting with his client. At this, the chief justice remarked that he will pass an appropriate order.

“As per my knowledge, the family meets on Tuesday and the lawyers on Thursday,” the CJ said.

At the outset of the hearing, Salman Safdar said the sessions Court did not look at merit in the six cases. The court could have summoned Imran Khan from Attock Jail, he stated.

He further said that the duty judge did not see the application and dismissed the bail for non-compliance.

Several objections were raised on the applications, the lawyer contended.

The CJ remarked that the PTI chairman was on an interim bail, but was sent to jail in another case. “I want to understand that in such a situation which forum should be approached.”