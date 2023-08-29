Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Finance

US dollar reaches new heights against Pakistani rupee

In a mere two weeks, the US dollar has unexpectedly surged
Rizwan Alam Aug 29, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
Photo/File
Photo/File

The US dollar’s relentless surge against the Pakistani rupee shows no signs of abating, reaching record highs in both the interbank and open markets on the second day of the business week.

According to details, the dollar’s value climbed by an additional 75 paisas in the interbank market, settling at an alarming 302.75 rupees.

In the open market, the dollar remains at a historic level of Rs316.

Within a mere two weeks, the US dollar has appreciated by a staggering 13 rupees in the interbank market and 20 rupees in the open market.

On Monday, the rupee concluded the day at an all-time low against the US dollar, closing at 302.

dollar rate

US dollar

US dollar updates

open market

pakistani rupees

interbank

PKR

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular