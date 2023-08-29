US dollar reaches new heights against Pakistani rupee

The US dollar’s relentless surge against the Pakistani rupee shows no signs of abating, reaching record highs in both the interbank and open markets on the second day of the business week.

According to details, the dollar’s value climbed by an additional 75 paisas in the interbank market, settling at an alarming 302.75 rupees.

In the open market, the dollar remains at a historic level of Rs316.

Within a mere two weeks, the US dollar has appreciated by a staggering 13 rupees in the interbank market and 20 rupees in the open market.

On Monday, the rupee concluded the day at an all-time low against the US dollar, closing at 302.