Arshad Nadeem believes proper facilities can turn silver into gold

Pakistani javelin sensation and national hero Arshad Nadeem, who recently clinched the silver medal at the World Athletic Championship, received a warm and spirited welcome upon his return to Pakistan.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Arshad Nadeem expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and stated, “If provided with international-standard facilities and support, I am confident I can convert this silver medal into gold.

“ He also shared his camaraderie with Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra, who also reached out to congratulate him on his success.

President of the Athletes Federation Pakistan, Akram Sahi, expressed his delight with Nadeem’s performance and confidently asserted that Pakistan’s future in javelin throw looks promising.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Arshad Nadeem upon his return. Despite his impressive achievement, the silver medalist had to walk nearly a kilometer from the airport lounge to reach his car, as it was not positioned in the VIP section.