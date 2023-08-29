Watch Live
Pakistan » Sindh

Public holiday announced in Sindh on September 1

Notification has been issued
Farwa Ali Aug 29, 2023
The Sindh government on Monday announced a public holiday on September 1 (Friday) to observe the Urs of saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

According to a notification issued by the provincial caretaker government, all offices, educational institutions, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed on Friday.

The Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai is held in Bhit Shah every year on the 14th of the Islamic month of Safar.

