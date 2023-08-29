Starting WhatsApp chat without saving number: easy steps

Tired of the hassle of using extra apps just to start chatting with someone whose number you haven’t saved on WhatsApp? Well, good news! WhatsApp has come up with a cool new feature for both iOS and Android that lets you kick off a chat with new folks without adding their number to your contacts. No more workarounds or downloading more apps – this is a game-changer.

Thanks to the eagle-eyed folks at WABetaInfo, we now know that WhatsApp has made it super simple. All you have to do is update your app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. Once you’ve done that, you’re all set to use this nifty new feature.

Remember how you used to have to download other apps or type “wa.me/” followed by the person’s number in your browser? Well, those days are history. WhatsApp’s new feature lets you start chatting with strangers right inside the app – no fuss, no muss.

It’s been verified by SAMAA TV – the new feature works like a charm on the newest versions of WhatsApp for both iOS and Android. So, if you’re excited to get in on the action, just follow these easy steps:

How to Start a WhatsApp Chat with Someone New

Update your WhatsApp to the latest version on your iOS or Android device. Open up WhatsApp and find where you usually start a new chat. Pop in the phone number of the person you want to chat with. Look for their number in the “Not in your contacts” section and tap on “Chat.” You’re ready to type your message and hit send – it’s that simple!

This change shows how WhatsApp keeps making things better for all of us, making it easier than ever to connect and chat with anyone, anytime. So go ahead, give it a shot, and say hello to hassle-free chatting!