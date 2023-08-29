What do scientists identify as most critical global threat to humanity?

A groundbreaking study by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) has delivered a stark warning: air pollution now stands as the most significant threat to human health worldwide, surpassing the risks associated with smoking and alcohol consumption.

The report, called the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI), highlights the alarming consequences of deteriorating air quality, particularly in South Asia.

According to the AQLI findings, fine particulate air pollution, stemming from sources such as vehicle and industrial emissions, wildfires, and more, is the “greatest external threat to public health.” This pollution is linked to a range of life-threatening conditions, including lung disease, heart disease, strokes, and cancer.

Perhaps the most striking revelation is that if the world were to permanently reduce these harmful pollutants to meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended guidelines, the average person would gain an additional 2.3 years of life expectancy. This far surpasses the impact of tobacco use, which reduces global life expectancy by 2.2 years, and even child and maternal malnutrition, responsible for a reduction of 1.6 years.

Funding disparity raises concerns

However, despite the alarming statistics, the study highlights a significant disparity in funding and resources allocated to combat this growing threat. While infectious diseases receive substantial financial support through initiatives like the Global Fund, there is no equivalent effort specifically dedicated to addressing air pollution.

This discrepancy is particularly evident in regions like Asia and Africa, which bear the heaviest pollution burdens but have limited infrastructure and receive minimal philanthropic aid.

Call for global action

South Asia, in particular, is grappling with severe air pollution, with Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan ranking as the top four most polluted countries in terms of fine particulate matter. For example, residents of Bangladesh could potentially gain 6.8 years of life if pollution levels were brought in line with WHO guidelines.

In contrast, the study acknowledges China’s remarkable progress in combating air pollution since 2014, resulting in a 42.3 percent reduction in pollution levels by 2021. This could potentially extend the average Chinese citizen’s life expectancy by 2.2 years.

The United States has also made significant strides in reducing air pollution, thanks to legislative actions like the Clean Air Act.

Americans have gained 1.4 years of life expectancy due to these efforts. However, the rising threat of wildfires, exacerbated by climate change, is causing pollution spikes in various regions, from the western United States to Latin America and Southeast Asia.

In conclusion, the EPIC study serves as a stark wake-up call, emphasizing the urgent need for global action to address air pollution’s devastating health impacts. As the threat continues to grow, the world must prioritize resources and efforts to combat this silent killer, especially in regions where the burden is most severe.