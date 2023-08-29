Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: leaked render unveils modern aesthetics

Imagine this: it’s months before 2024, and the buzz is all about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the official launch is a distant dream, a juicy leak has given us a taste of what might be in store. Brace yourselves for a next-gen flagship that’s already making waves.

So, what’s the scoop? The Galaxy S24 Ultra could be breaking away from tradition with a sleek, flat-edged display. Whispers suggest that Samsung might be pulling some strings with Qualcomm’s yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This powerhouse is rumored to be the driving force behind several top-notch smartphones in the near future.

Our trusty tipster, Ice Universe (or UniverseIce, if you’re in the know), recently treated us to a glimpse of what the Galaxy S24 Ultra might look like. Picture this: a front view that’s more screen than anything else. What’s the twist? The display is flaunting its flat edges, quite unlike its curved predecessor. The familiar bezels are still here, keeping things comfy. And that hole-punch selfie camera? It’s shifted to the center stage.

But wait, there’s more. Ice Universe spilled some secrets about the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display. It’s rumored to be a spacious 6.78 inches, boasting a crisp 1,440 x 3,120 pixel resolution. The aspect ratio? A trendy 19.5:9. And hold on to your seats – the brightness might just hit a whopping 2,500 nits. Talk about eye-popping visuals.

Size matters, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra seems to have found its sweet spot at 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm. Now, here’s the twist: depending on where you are, the phone might run on Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chipset or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. And the software? It’s all about Android 14, spiced up with Samsung’s One UI 6 interface.

Oh, and let’s not forget the camera game. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to pack a punch with a mighty 50-megapixel telephoto camera boasting 3x optical zoom. That’s a step up from its sibling, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with its 10-megapixel telephoto lens. If these whispers hold water, zooming in on subjects could be a whole new ballgame.

But hey, take it with a pinch of skepticism. Samsung’s keeping its lips sealed about this alleged marvel. While we’re itching for the grand reveal, one thing’s for sure: the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is shaping up to be quite the contender in the smartphone arena. Stay tuned for more as the plot thickens.