Rap battle in politics: Eminem vs Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy over song use

In a surprising turn of events, biotech entrepreneur and rising Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has received a cease-and-desist letter from Eminem’s record company, BMI, asking him to halt his use of the rapper’s songs in his campaign.

The letter, dated August 23, comes on the heels of Ramaswamy’s impromptu performance of Eminem’s hit “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair.

Ramaswamy, who is vying for the 2024 Republican nomination, has gained attention for his unconventional campaign anthem choice and was seen sharing the stage with Governor Kim Reynolds during his viral performance.

The letter from BMI, which represents Eminem, explicitly states that any future use of Eminem’s works by the Vivek 2024 campaign would be considered a “material breach” of its licensing agreement. This legal action underscores the seriousness of the request.

Campaign spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin responded to the letter, saying, “Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people’s chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady.” It appears that Ramaswamy’s campaign will comply with the request, respecting Eminem’s wishes.

Ramaswamy, a political newcomer at 38, has been gaining traction in the Republican campaign following a strong performance in the recent Republican debate.

He has positioned himself as an outsider willing to continue the “America First” agenda popularised by former President Donald Trump.

Notably, this incident is not the first time that musicians have taken issue with politicians using their songs for campaign purposes. Previously, former President Trump faced objections from numerous artists, including the Rolling Stones, Queen, Adele, and Pharrell Williams, for using their music at campaign and presidential events. The situation has led to numerous cease-and-desist letters and legal disputes in the past.

This development adds a unique twist to Ramaswamy’s campaign, as he navigates the complex world of politics, celebrity, and intellectual property rights. It remains to be seen how this episode will impact his bid for the Republican nomination in 2024.