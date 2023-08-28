Rizwan praises Nepal for Asia Cup qualification

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan praised on Monday the Nepal national cricket team for their Asia Cup qualification.

Nepali cricketers held a meeting with Mohammad Rizwan. On the occasion, Rizwan praised the visitors, saying, “It is due to your [Nepal cricket team’s] utter dedication to the game that you qualified for the Asia Cup deservingly.”

He urged the Nepal cricket team to continue all the hard work, saying, “Nepal have a good team.”

“If you need any support, tell us. By putting all the hard work and dedication into the game, productive results will come for Nepal,” Rizwan maintained.

On the other side, the Afghanistan national cricket team will take part in the practice session at the Bob Woolmer Cricket Academy in Lahore tomorrow (Tuesday).

The visitors will start the training session at 12:30 pm and continue the practice session until 3:00 pm.

Afghanistan had touchdown Lahore today after taking on the Pakistan national cricket team in Sri Lanka. Pakistan won the series comprehensively, 3-0.

Afghanistan will start their Asia Cup campaign by taking on Bangladesh on September 3.