Fans stunned by Wahaj and Ayeza’s electrifying chemistry in ‘Mein’

Pakistani actors Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan have worked together on a project for the first time, and have already set the bar high.

In their recent drama serial “Mein” they both portray the characters of Zaid and Mubashira (MJ). Both of them play the egoistic and stubborn characters. Initially, they were seen with different characters as their partners, Agha Mustafa Hassan as MJ’s husband and Azekah Daniel as Zaid’s love. As the story moved forward, there have been countless twists.

The straightforward and egoistic nature of Zaid intimidates MJ as she recently got divorced from her husband. Though, Zaid seemed to be the least interested in her since he had known her since childhood, as both of their fathers were close friends.

In the latest episode, Zaid and MJ were seen together in some scene, where MJ tried thanking Zaid for helping her during a chaotic situation at her birthday party, but Zaid gave her the least interested look with some vague words, which intimidated MJ even more as she liked people who were straightforward.

While Zaid has no idea about MJ’s intentions, and MJ is adamant about making him a part of her life, fans sit tight in their seats as they can’t predict what they will be witnessing next.

The drama has taken a sharp turn already, and viewers could contain it, hence they took to their Twitter (X) handle to share their thoughts about the latest updates of their favourite drama.

Ayeza Khan is a versatile actress with the right face and right attitude, fans have shown immense love for her character “MJ” as she has completely immersed into Mubashira. She has left no stone unturned to prove herself as the best who doesn’t see any task as impossible.

On the other hand, Wahaj Ali is a name known to everyone across the border as well, he is best at doing characters that are strong, egoistic and stubborn, as everyone witnessed “Murtasim Khan” from “Tere Bin.” The character might be quite opposite to his personality though he made sure he does justice to his character, despite the fact that he would be playing a heartbroken lover or a proud rich businessman.

Wahaj and Ayeza both have garnered themselves a huge fandom, during the initial episodes of the drama, the hashtag “WaIza” has already been trending on social media platforms.