Pakistan World Cup 2023 kit: What does tiny star mean?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the team’s new kit for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India.

The kit features a traditional green and white colour scheme, with the Pakistan flag prominently displayed on the left chest.

However, eagle-eyed ‘X’ users noticed a small star between flag and big star on the left chest.

The meaning of the small star has not been conveyed officially, but cricket enthusiasts have guessed it correctly.

The social media users believe that the tiny star represents the number of times Pakistan has won the 50-over World Cup.

Some fans are hopeful that Pakistan cricket team will bring another trophy home in the format after over three decades.

Pakistan won the 1992 Cricket World Cup, defeating England by 22 runs in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It was green shirts’ first and only ODI World Cup title to date.