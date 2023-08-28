Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy to arrive in Lahore during Asia Cup

The 2023 Cricket World Cup trophy will reach Lahore during the Pakistan leg of the Asia Cup.

Sources divulged on Monday that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will soon announce the schedule of the World Cup tour to Pakistan.

Lahore will host three matches of the Asia Cup on September 3, 5, and 6.

Earlier today, Pakistan’s new kit for the Cricket World Cup 2023 had been revealed.

Draped in a rich forest green hue, the new kit has struck an instant chord with fans, uniting them in support of their team. What’s truly eye-catching is the light green star that elegantly graces the jersey’s torso—a nod to Pakistan’s cricket heritage and a symbol synonymous with the country’s flag.

Named “the Star Nation Jersey’23”, this kit will undoubtedly become an emblem of national pride as the Pakistani cricket stars take the field during the much-anticipated ODI World Cup 2023.

It’s no secret that Pakistan has a history of creating iconic kits for major tournaments. From the cherished kits of the 1999 and 2011 World Cups to the legendary attire worn during the historic 1992 World Cup victory, the nation knows how to make a statement.

The buzz around the 2023 World Cup kit is real, as cricket aficionados can’t help but praise the seamless blend of forest green and the iconic light green star. The combination has struck a chord, resonating deeply with fans and players alike.

The kit’s unveiling isn’t just about clothing; it’s a celebration of Pakistan’s cricket journey—a fusion of tradition and innovation, a memento of past glory, and a beacon of hope for future triumphs. As the anticipation builds and the ODI World Cup draws closer, one thing is certain: this kit will be worn with honor, pride, and the unwavering support of a nation behind it.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place from Oct 5 to Nov 19 in India.