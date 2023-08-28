JI and MQM urge ECP to meet 90-day election deadline

A delegation from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) paid a visit to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday, urging the commission to uphold the completion of the election process within the constitutionally stipulated 90-day timeframe.

During discussions with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and other high-ranking officials of the commission, the JI delegation emphasized that the announcement of the election schedule should have paralleled the delimitation schedule that the commission had recently declared.

The delegation conveyed their belief that this consultation process should have commenced earlier, preventing the premature dissolution of the national and provincial assemblies. They emphasized the need for timely census and Council of Common Interest (CCI) meetings by previous governments, which would have allowed the Election Commission to finalize constituency procedures before assembly terms concluded.

Expressing their regret over the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies, the JI delegation highlighted the infeasibility of conducting elections thereafter. They underscored the significance of upholding public representation for the Pakistani populace and proposed decisive action against those who breached the code of conduct. This approach, they argued, would thwart any attempts to manipulate the elections by various groups.

The delegation stressed the importance of maintaining updated electoral rolls, advocating for the registration of eligible voters and the removal of deceased individuals from voter lists. They also recommended the availability of all election-related forms in Urdu, whether for general elections or local body elections. Additionally, they proposed the implementation of fixed election expenses for political parties.

In another context, a delegation from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), led by Dr. Farooq Sattar, also underlined the timely completion of constituency delimitation in line with constitutional mandates. During their visit to the Election Commission office in Islamabad, the MQM delegation discussed measures to prevent pre-election rigging with the Chief Election Commissioner. They also lauded the efficient Results Transmission System (RTS).

Dr. Sattar emphasized that the absence of a National Assembly impedes substantial changes like Constitutional amendments and seat adjustments. The Election Commission assured both delegations of its commitment to swiftly complete constituency delimitation and efficiently organize elections. Simultaneous constituency delimitation and electoral roll updates were also promised.

The Chief Election Commissioner welcomed the suggestions from the political parties and affirmed the Commission’s intention to review and potentially forward these recommendations to Parliament for legislation. The Commission assured the parties of ongoing strict compliance with the code of conduct and the establishment of a state-of-the-art monitoring control room for effective oversight during the upcoming general elections.