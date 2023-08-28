Watch Live
Are Taylor Swift’s songs inspired by FRIENDS dialogues? Watch how

Fans found a surprising connection between Taylor Swift's songs and 90’s Sitcom FRIENDS dialogues
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 28, 2023
It seems that Taylor Swift’s songs have drawn inspiration from dialogues of the popular TV show FRIENDS.

Fans have pointed out instances where Taylor Swift’s lyrics and famous dialogues from FRIENDS seem to align closely. For example, lines from her song “Style” correspond to a dialogue from season 4, and a dialogue by Janice turned into lyrics for “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

Similarly, a Rachel anecdote from season 7 appears to have influenced the song “No Body, No Crime.” A video shared on Instagram showcased these connections, and fans reacted with surprise and amusement.

Some fans speculated that Taylor Swift might be such a big fan of FRIENDS that these references were unconsciously incorporated into her songs. Comments mentioned more potential crossover references between Taylor Swift’s songs and the show. One fan even joked about waiting for Taylor Swift’s version of the iconic FRIENDS song “Smelly Cat.”

Another user noted that Taylor’s song “Cruel Summer” contains a similar sentiment to Ross’s famous “I’m fine” line. While these connections are interesting to fans, it’s important to remember that artists often draw inspiration from various sources, and coincidences can happen.

