Afghanistan gear up for Asia Cup

The Afghanistan national cricket team will take part in the practice session at the Bob Woolmer Cricket Academy in Lahore tomorrow (Tuesday).

The visitors will start the training session at 12:30 pm. and continue the practice session until 3:00 pm.

Afghanistan had touchdown Lahore today after taking on the Pakistan national cricket team in Sri Lanka. Pakistan won the series comprehensively, 3-0.

Afghanistan will start their Asia Cup campaign by taking on Bangladesh on September 3.

Separately on Saturday, Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf on Saturday congratulated Pakistan for reclaiming the top spot in the ODI rankings.

The PCB had shared the press release on its X (formerly known as Twitter) page. The press release has Mr Ashraf quoted as saying: “This achievement reflects the hard work, dedication, and unity exhibited by our talented players and their unwavering focus on excellence”.