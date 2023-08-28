Kylie Jenner’s tantalizing photos from vacations

The photos showcase her enjoying the sun and scenery during her trip.

In one of the photos, Kylie can be seen smiling in a sun-soaked selfie taken on what appears to be a private jet. She raised her arms in the air, enjoying the beautiful light.

Another picture shows Kylie looking away from the camera, completing the look with a white bikini top. One of the images captures a landscape shot of a beautiful lake, while another shows Kylie laughing on the deck of a boat, and wearing a white off-the-shoulder top.

Sister Khloé Kardashian, who was also vacationing in Italy, commented with hearts in response to the photos. Kylie previously shared glamourous snaps during her birthday celebrations in Italy.

She walked by a lake with friends and celebrated her 26th birthday. Other photos showed her enjoying the Italian countryside, posing in various outfits, including a red satin top, gold corset, and matching tan mini skirt designed by Turkish-British fashion designer Dilara Findikoglu.

Kylie Jenner’s vacation photos have been met with enthusiasm from her fans and followers on social media.