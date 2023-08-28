Electricity pricing issues to be taken up in cabinet meeting

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had summoned the federal cabinet meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss the matter in line with the inflated electricity bills.

The federal cabinet will make recommendations in connection with providing relief to the masses on their exorbitant power bills.

The approval of the agreement with the Hong Kong Immigration Department is also expected during the cabinet meeting. The approval of the signing of a MoU between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on vocational training is also expected in the cabinet meeting.

Read Also: Power tariff rose by up to 80% in last year and a half

Earlier today, Caretaker Power Minister Muhammad Ali vowed on to provide maximum relief to the people on inflated electricity bills tomorrow (Tuesday).

Speaking exclusively to Samaa TV, Mr Ali asserted, “The consultations have been made to lessen the burden on the power consumers. The recommendations to provide relief to the masses will be present in the federal cabinet tomorrow.”

The minister made it clear that the decision in line with the power bills will be taken in accordance with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

It is also expected to get approval for discontinuing the facility of providing free electricity units to officers of power distribution companies (Discos).

In connection with the capacity payments, the minister made it clear that recommendations will be made within two weeks.

Separately today, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq equated the inflated power bills with the “drone attacks”.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Haq assailed the caretaker government, saying, “The people have been compelled to commit suicide due to the inflated power bills. About 48 per cent of the taxes have been imposed along with the original power price.”

He asked the government to end the additional taxes on electricity bills.

Mr Haq made it clear that his party will stage a protest against the exorbitant power bills on September 1 in Rawalpindi.

He announced a nationwide strike and shutterdown on September 2.