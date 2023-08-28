Sci-Fi shooter game Warframe is coming to your phone

Digital Extremes, the developer of the popular sci-fi shooter Warframe, has announced that the game will be coming to mobile devices in 2024.

The mobile version of Warframe will be fully featured and will offer cross-progression with the console and PC versions of the game.

This means that players will be able to take their Warframes, weapons, and progress with them wherever they go.

The mobile version of Warframe will be developed by Digital Extremes’ internal mobile team.

The team is made up of experienced developers who have worked on other successful mobile games.

They are committed to bringing the full Warframe experience to mobile devices and making it as accessible as possible.

The mobile version of Warframe will be released for iOS and Android devices. It is currently available for pre-registration in North America, the UK, and other countries.

Players who pre-register will receive exclusive rewards when the game is released.