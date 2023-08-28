Another innocent child brutally tortured, video surfaces

A distressing incident of extreme brutality has come to light in Dera Ismail Khan, as a seven-year-old innocent child fell victim to a vicious case of torture.

The child was subjected to inhumane treatment under allegations of theft, prompting outrage across the nation. The incident was captured on video and circulated widely on social media platforms.

The heart-wrenching episode unfolded as the child was accused of theft and subsequently subjected to violent beatings in an attempt to coerce a confession from him.

The viral video revealed that a person identified as Mohsin was responsible for inflicting the cruel punishment on the child. The torturous ordeal took place within a premises owned by an individual named Gulu.

The swift reaction from authorities led to the apprehension of both perpetrators. Local law enforcement disclosed that the brutal torture occurred in Islamia Colony, where the child was accused of stealing pigeons.

The District Police Officer (DPO) promptly intervened and took the accused into custody following the widespread circulation of the disturbing video on social media.

As per the police’s findings, the child was not only subjected to physical abuse but was also unjustly tied to a cot during the ordeal. The investigation revealed that the child was serving as a domestic helper for the accused individuals, tasked with minor household chores.

The two individuals involved in this horrific incident, namely Muhammad Salim alias Gulu and Mohsin Sial, have been arrested by the authorities.