Migrants could be electronically tagged, Suella presents controversial proposal

The U.K Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she was considering “all options” to monitor asylum seekers if detention spaces become full including migrants could be electronically tagged to stop them absconding under drastic plans to cut small boat crossings

According to British media, the Home Secretary insisted: “We need to exercise a level of control over people if we’re to remove them from the United Kingdom.”

Govt’s pledge to stop the boats.

But she accused a “range of forces” including left-wing campaigners and lawyers for trying to thwart the government’s pledge to stop the boats.

And she even blasted Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour for actively wanting to “facilitate illegal migration”.

With the Rwanda deportation scheme on ice pending an autumn Supreme Court battle, the asylum backlog has soared to a record 175,000 waiting for a decision.

Taxpayers are footing a £4billion annual bill to house migrants, including £6million-a-day to put them up in hotels.

Under new laws the Home Secretary now has a duty to detain illegal migrants, but space in detention centres is limited to just 2,500.

Officials have been tasked with finding ways of keeping checks on them, including GPS tagging, according to The Times.

Ms Braverman said the Home Office would be “intensively increasing” detention spaces but was exploring a “range of options” to monitor migrants.