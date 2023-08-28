Is Fortnite Ahsoka Tano skin releasing early?

The highly anticipated Fortnite Ahsoka Tano skin is finally coming to the game in September.

Ahsoka Tano is a popular character from the Star Wars franchise. She is a former Jedi Padawan who is now a powerful warrior and leader.

The Fortnite Ahsoka Tano skin will feature her iconic green lightsabers and her signature look.

Fans of both Star Wars and Fortnite are eagerly awaiting the release of the Ahsoka Tano skin.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4: Ahsoka Tano skin release date

The Fortnite Ahsoka Tano skin will be released on September 27 at 9 a.m. ET.

The skin will be free to all those who purchase the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks.

Fans will only have to complete a series of Star Wars-inspired quests to unlock Ahsoka Tano, along with her accompanying cosmetics.

Epic Games has yet to reveal all the accessories coming with Ahsoka Tano, but players can expect an alternate style and at least a Pickaxe to become unlockable once the skin goes live.

It is also unclear if Lightsabers will make a brief return to Fortnite in celebration of the secret Battle Pass skin.

Is Ahsoka Tano skin releasing early?

There is some confusion about the release date of the Ahsoka Tano skin. The in-game timer says that the skin will be released on September 27, but the official Star Wars blog says that it will be released on September 26.