‘Jannat Se Aagay’ director slams Nadia Khan’s for her remarks about the show

“Jannat Se Aagay,” a recent television drama featuring Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan, and Mirza Gohar Rasheed, aims to explore the behind-the-scenes dynamics of show business in the era of morning shows.

However, the show has faced criticism from morning show pioneer Nadia Khan. In response, the show’s director, Haseeb Hasan, expressed his disagreement with her views and criticized her approach to critique.

During an appearance on the talk show “Kya Drama Hai” with Mukarram Kaleem, along with Rubina Ashraf and Marina Khan, Nadia Khan shared her negative opinion about “Jannat Se Aagay.” She expressed offence at the show’s portrayal of the culture she helped establish and criticized the negative light in which it was presented.

She stated that if someone curses a work that she and others have done, it hurts. When questioned about her negative view of the show despite its fictitious nature, Nadia Khan maintained that some of the depicted events have indeed happened, but she also acknowledged the good work that has been done.

In response to Nadia Khan’s remarks, Haseeb Hasan expressed his belief that celebrities possess the power to influence opinions but often wield it carelessly. He pointed out that fiction is a means of educating people about the consequences of actions. He highlighted how national heroes and even characters portraying corrupt government officials are depicted in various forms of media without personal offence being taken.

Hasan’s Instagram post emphasized that portrayals in fiction serve educational and narrative purposes and are not necessarily personal attacks. He referred to the example of the show “Andhera Ujala,” which featured characters portraying corrupt officials, demonstrating how such portrayals are meant to create awareness rather than offend.

In essence, Hasan defended the intent of “Jannat Se Aagay” and expressed his disappointment in how critique can be delivered without careful analysis and ethical considerations.