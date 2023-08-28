WATCH: Rakhi Sawant performs Umrah, latest videos from Makkah

Indian celebrity Rakhi Sawant is making headlines on social media as she shares her spiritual journey to Makkah and Medina, documenting her experience of performing Umrah, the Islamic pilgrimage.

View this post on Instagram

Despite past controversies and social media scrutiny, Rakhi Sawant has shared videos and images of her pilgrimage, including her visit to the Holy Kaaba. Rakhi Sawant, accompanied by her brother Waahiid Ali Khan and his wife Shaista Ali Khan, performed Umrah in the holy cities.

View this post on Instagram

She initially announced her religious undertaking a few days ago, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity and her intention to pray for everyone. The announcement sparked both praise for fulfilling a significant aspect of her faith and criticism due to her controversial past.

View this post on Instagram

The Indian celebrity converted to Islam in 2022 when she married her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani. While adopting the name “Fatima,” she has retained her original usernames on social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram

Despite the scepticism and criticism, Rakhi Sawant continues to share her journey with her followers. Rakhi Sawant’s posts included a video showing her and her companions performing “Tawaf,” around the Kaaba.

View this post on Instagram

She also shared a picture in which she, her brother, and sister-in-law are standing in front of the Holy Kaaba, indicating the completion of their Umrah pilgrimage.

View this post on Instagram

Rakhi Sawant’s documentation of her Umrah pilgrimage showcases her personal journey and spiritual experience, sparking conversations and reactions across social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram

Lastly, she also shared a video in which she was seen accompanied by the hotel staff where she was residing, the staff had surprised her with a customized cake, congratulating her on the completion of her “Umrah” pilgrimage.

Rakhi seemed to be surprised and kept inquiring about the cake’s specifics as it had a “tasbeeh” on it. She thanked the staff for their heartfelt gesture and looked extremely joyous.