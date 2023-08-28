ECC bans export of sugar

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Federal Cabinet has imposed a ban on the export of sugar.

According to Ministry of Finance officials, this decision aims to curb the escalating sugar prices domestically.

Chaired by Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, the ECC meeting included a proposal from the Ministry of National Food Security to prohibit sugar exports, an effort to rein in the surging sugar costs. The proposal garnered approval.

Last fiscal year saw the export of 215,751 metric tons of sugar, with the current financial year’s first month witnessing 5,542 metric tons of sugar exports. Notably, the previous government sanctioned the export of 32,000 metric tons of sugar in June. This move led to local market shortages, accentuated by alleged hoarding that further propelled sugar prices.

Recent official data reveals that some cities have experienced retail sugar prices exceeding Rs. 100 per kilogram last week.