Taylor Swift applauds Selena Gomez’s latest single, bff duties

Taylor Swift took to her Instagram Story to show her support for her best friend Selena Gomez’s new single “Single Soon.”

The upbeat dance track was released recently and received praise from fans and friends alike. Swift shared a reel originally posted by Gomez, featuring clips from the music video of “Single Soon.”

In her Instagram Story, Swift wrote, “When your bestie is the bestest,” showing her love for Gomez and her new song. She also expressed her intention to dance to the track for a long time. Gomez responded by reposting Swift’s message on her own Instagram Story, expressing her gratitude for her best friend’s support.

“Single Soon” is described by Gomez as a playful anthem celebrating self-confidence and self-love. It also serves as a teaser for her upcoming album, tentatively titled SG3. Although the album is not yet complete, Gomez decided to release the song as a fun end-of-summer track.

The music video for “Single Soon” features Gomez’s younger sister, Gracie Teefey, delivering a supportive message at the beginning of the video.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have maintained a close friendship for years. Their private bond has occasionally made public appearances, and they’ve been seen supporting each other at various events.

In April, Gomez and her sister attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows, where Swift gifted Gracie her hat. They also celebrated July 4th together and shared snapshots of their holiday festivities. Gomez recently attended Swift’s Eras Tour again, accompanied by her sister.

While at the concert, she collected friendship bracelets from fans, expressing her appreciation for their support. Swift and Gomez’s friendship is a cherished one among fans, and their public displays of camaraderie continue to warm the hearts of their followers.