‘Barbie’ surpasses ‘Harry Potter’ as highest-grossing movie ever

‘Barbie’ has achieved the title of Warner Bros. highest-grossing movie, surpassing the 12-year record of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2’
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 28, 2023
“Barbie,” the Margot Robbie-led film, has achieved a remarkable feat by dethroning “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” as Warner Bros. highest-grossing movie of all time.

The film’s worldwide gross has surpassed the $1.342 billion mark set by the final instalment of the Harry Potter series. Warner Bros.’s top 25 highest-grossing movies list mainly consists of franchise films, making the achievement of Barbie all the more impressive.

Only four non-franchise movies have previously made it to the studio’s top 25 list: Inception, It, Gravity, and now Barbie. “Barbie’s” success story doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

With the film still playing in cinemas and upcoming on-demand, IMAX, and physical home video releases, it is expected that more records will be broken in the coming months. The film’s success has come as a significant boost to Warner Bros., especially after some recent disappointments at the summer box office.

Despite initial expectations, “Barbie” has proven to be a box office powerhouse in 2023, showcasing the immense impact of the film.

The achievement serves as a reminder that underestimating the appeal and impact of a seemingly stereotypical concept can lead to unexpected and remarkable results.

