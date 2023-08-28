‘Saure Ghar’ from ‘Yaariyan 2’ is the ultimate shadi anthem

Titled “Saure Ghar,” the song features Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, and Meezaan Jafri in a high-energy, groovy, and catchy wedding anthem.

The much-awaited sequel “Yaariyan 2,” starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri, is set to release on October 20, 2023. The teaser of the film has already garnered a positive response from fans, highlighting the engaging chemistry between the lead actors, and portraying a strong cousin bond.

The film aims to provide a fresh perspective on friendship, love, and brotherhood. The release of the first song, “Saure Ghar,” marks a significant milestone in the movie’s promotion. “Saure Ghar” is a lively and upbeat track that perfectly captures the essence of a wedding anthem.

The song beautifully portrays the unbreakable bond between Divya, Meezaan, and Pearl, who not only share a blood relation as cousins but are also best friends by choice. The song features vocals by Vishal Mishra and Neeti Mohan, with music and lyrics composed by the talented Manan Bhardwaj.

“Saure Ghar” encapsulates the depth of friendship, especially the unique bonds formed with cousins. To announce the release of the song, Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, and Pearl V Puri took to their Instagram handles and shared a poster.

Divya expressed her excitement, inviting fans to join them for the groove with the release of the song. Fans showered their positive reactions in the comment section of the announcement post. The song has already captured the hearts of listeners, with fans describing it as “loved it,” “already vibed to it,” and a “beautiful song.”

“Saure Ghar” serves as a captivating introduction to the music of “Yaariyan 2,” creating anticipation for the film’s release and further enhancing its buzz in the entertainment world.