WATCH: Armaan Malik’s dreamy engagement to Aashna Shroff

Armaan Malik, the renowned Bollywood singer, has taken the next step in his relationship by getting engaged to fashion influencer Aashna Shroff.

View this post on Instagram

The couple shared their heartwarming engagement news on their respective Instagram accounts, accompanied by captivating proposal photos that exude happiness. The announcement prompted an outpouring of congratulatory messages from various celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter, Rhea Chakraborty, Tiger Shroff, and others.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff’s engagement pictures capture the essence of their new chapter together. In one photo, Armaan is seen proposing on one knee, placing a ring on Aashna’s finger. The couple’s joyful expressions are evident in another picture, while the final snapshot showcases a romantic moment where Armaan kisses Aashna’s forehead.

Accompanying the pictures, Armaan wrote, “and our forever has only just begun.” Armaan donned an off-white suit for the engagement, complemented by Aashna’s stunning white floral print dress. Aashna shared the joyous news along with a picture of her flaunting the impressive diamond ring, which Armaan lovingly embraces in the image.

Fellow celebrities were quick to offer their congratulations as Armaan shared the news. Varun Dhawan expressed his best wishes with a comment, while Tiger Shroff’s message conveyed heartfelt congratulations. Ishaan Khatter, Rhea Chakraborty, Tara Sutaria, Zareen Khan, Esha Gupta, and others also extended their warm regards to the couple.

Armaan Malik is renowned for his Bollywood tracks such as “Bol Do Na Zara,” “Buddhu Sa Mann,” “Jab Tak,” “Naina,” and “Tere Mere.”

Meanwhile, Aashna Shroff boasts over 974k followers on Instagram and is celebrated as a fashion influencer.

The engagement marks a significant milestone in their relationship and has garnered widespread attention and support from fans and the entertainment industry alike.