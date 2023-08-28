Minister pledges maximum relief to power consumers

Caretaker Power Minister Muhammad Ali vowed on Monday to provide maximum relief to the people on inflated electricity bills tomorrow (Tuesday).

Speaking exclusively to Samaa TV, Mr Ali asserted, “The consultations have been made to lessen the burden on the power consumers. The recommendations to provide relief to the masses will be present in the federal cabinet tomorrow.”

The minister made it clear that the decision in line with the power bills will be taken in accordance with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

It is also expected to get approval for discontinuing the facility of providing free electricity units to officers of power distribution companies (Discos).

In connection with the capacity payments, the minister made it clear that recommendations will be made within two weeks.

Separately today, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq equated the inflated power bills with the “drone attacks”.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Haq assailed the caretaker government, saying, “The people have been compelled to commit suicide due to the inflated power bills. About 48 per cent of the taxes have been imposed along with the original power price.”

He asked the government to end the additional taxes on electricity bills.

Mr Haq made it clear that his party will stage a protest against the exorbitant power bills on September 1 in Rawalpindi.

He announced a nationwide strike and shutterdown on September 2.

Earlier on Saturday, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) announced that it would stage a protest against the exorbitant electricity bills.

Addressing a seminar in Lahore, JI Emir Sirajul Haq lashed out at the political opponents and caretaker government, saying, “The caretaker government is following the footsteps of the previous governments in terms of taking wrong decisions for the sake of the country.”

“The power bills have increased three times within one month. People have been compelled to commit suicide due to the ballooning inflation. The electricity bill of at least Rs50,000 has been sent to every house,” rued Mr Haq.

He made it clear that the JI would stage a protest outside of the power distribution companies (Discos).