Ayushmann Khurrana wishes late father could have seen ‘Dream Girl 2’

As the highly anticipated comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2’ continues to make waves after its release on August 25, 2023, lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana took a moment to reflect on his journey and express his heartfelt sentiments.

The actor, reprising his iconic role as “Pooja,” has achieved a remarkable feat with the film’s impressive box office opening, earning 410 million net over the initial three days. However, Ayushmann shared that this success was bittersweet, as he missed the presence of his late father during this pivotal moment.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, he candidly expressed his longing, saying, “I wish my father was here to experience this. Dream Girl was his favourite film.” Ayushmann fondly recalled his father’s enthusiastic response to the original film and his belief that it would achieve great success.

He expressed his wish that his father could have witnessed ‘Dream Girl 2’ as well, envisioning the joy they could have shared. Ayushmann Khurrana’s father was not only his biggest supporter but also his “biggest cheerleader.” His father’s encouragement and unwavering faith in his talent had a profound impact on the actor’s life and career.

Ayushmann remarked, “I know he would have loved it and I would have loved watching him laugh again with all his heart.” He attributed his journey to his father’s influence and profound wisdom, exemplified by the advice, “beta public ki navz samjho” (Son, try to understand the public’s feelings).

‘Dream Girl 2,’ directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, features Ananya Panday as the new lead actress opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film continues the comedic and unique narrative of a man pretending to be a woman to attract men and profit from the situation.

The sequel brings together a stellar cast including Paresh Rawal, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Annu Kapoor. Ayushmann’s reflection on his father’s absence adds a poignant layer to the film’s success, highlighting the importance of family and support in his life.