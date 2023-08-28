Two cops gunned down in Lakki Marwat attack

Two police personnel embraced martyrdom when a Police mobile van of police station Piezo in Lucky Marwat came under attack Monday.

Two officers were martyred and three sustained injuries in the firing. incident.

According to the police, the vehicle was on routine patrol.

Lakki Marwat is the headquarters of Lakki Marwat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and surrounded the area.