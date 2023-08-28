‘Sirf Tum’ faces backlash, whilst on the verge of conclusion

“Sirf Tum” is a popular drama serial airing at 9:00 pm.

The show has garnered good views and TRP ratings, with fans appreciating its unique casting and storyline. The drama, produced by 7th Sky Entertainment Productions, is written by Seema Munaf and directed by Mazhar Moin.

The cast includes Hamza Sohail, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Anmol Baloch, Hiba Aziz, and Sukynah Khan. The drama revolves around themes of relationships, trust, and reliability. As the series nears its end, the last episode is scheduled to air on Monday night at 9 p.m.

The drama, characterized by its blend of Western traditions, intricate relationships, and twists, has been well-received by the audience. It has gained popularity not only on television but also on platforms like YouTube, where viewers have praised its OST composed by Shani Arshad and written by Sabir Zafar.

Anmol Baloch, Hamza Sohail, Mohsin Abbas, Fazilah Qazi, Hiba Aziz, Ayesha Gul, Iram Akhtar, Sabiha Hashmi, Salma Asim, Kashif Mehmood, Agha Mustafa, and others have played notable roles in the series.

However, the drama has also faced controversy due to certain scenes. Scenes involving drinking, clashes between characters, and a divorce scene have sparked discussion among viewers.

The divorce scene, in particular, has attracted attention on social media, with some viewers expressing concerns that it might encourage the practice of divorce in society.

Fans had mixed reactions to the divorce scene, some feeling empathy for the character Amal (Sukynah Khan) and others finding elements of the scene impactful or even humorous. Despite these controversies, the emotional acting by Sukynah Khan and the overall storyline has continued to engage viewers.