iPhone 15: Apple could beat Samsung to become largest smartphone brand

Apple is looking to take the crown from Samsung as the largest smartphone brand in the world in 2023 and 2024.

According to experts, Apple could ship 220–225 million iPhones in 2023, surpassing Samsung’s expected shipments of 220 million units.

This would be the first time that Apple has been the largest smartphone brand since 2017.

Experts’ forecast is based on several factors, including the strong demand for Apple’s premium iPhones and the expected delays in the production of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max was the most shipped smartphone in the first half of the year, and experts believe that the upcoming iPhone 15 models will continue to be popular with consumers.

However, there are some challenges that could impact Apple’s iPhone shipments in 2023.

The global chip shortage is still a problem, and it could lead to further delays in the production of the iPhone 15. Additionally, the ongoing war in Ukraine could also disrupt supply chains and impact iPhone shipments.

Despite these challenges, the experts believe that Apple is well-positioned to become the largest smartphone brand in 2023 and 2024.