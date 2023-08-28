Watch Live
SRK teases fans with an extended clip of ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’

Shah Rukh Khan thanked choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant in his post for bearing with his dancing skills
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 28, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan has given fans an extended glimpse of the upcoming song “Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya” from his highly anticipated movie “Jawan.”

This comes after a recent teaser during an #AskSRK session. The song is set to release tomorrow and is expected to be a high-energy party anthem. In the extended teaser, Shah Rukh Khan showcases his electrifying and infectious energy, setting playful vibes for the song.

The teaser has heightened audience expectations for the song’s release. Shah Rukh Khan thanked choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant in his post for bearing with his dancing skills and also credited the talented Anirudh for the song’s composition.

“Jawan” is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, with Gaurav Verma as the co-producer. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, with a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone.

The movie is set to release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

