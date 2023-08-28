Watch Live
Donald Trump, Melania divorce rumours run rife

Couple has been married since 2005 and have one son together, Barron
Samaa Web Desk Aug 28, 2023
Photo: AFP
Melania Trump’s decision to keep a low profile in recent months has led to speculation about the state of her marriage to former president Donald Trump.

The couple has been married since 2005 and have one son together, Barron. However, reports have emerged suggesting that they have been growing apart with Melania reportedly feeling increasingly isolated and unhappy.

According to sources cited by The Mirror, Melania is “deeply unsettled” by her husband’s alleged infidelities, and that she has been considering a divorce.

The source also said that Melania has renegotiated the terms of her prenuptial agreement, which could give her a financial advantage in the event of a divorce.

Another source, however, disputed these claims, saying that Melania is simply trying to live a private life and support her husband from afar.

This source said that Melania is still committed to her marriage, but that she is also unwilling to be dragged into her husband’s legal troubles.

