Gold prices dip in Pakistan

The price of 24 karat gold per tola experienced a decline of Rs 1,500, settling at Rs 233,000 in comparison to its previous rate of Rs 234,500.

Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold witnessed a drop of Rs 1,286, reaching Rs 199,760 from its earlier value of Rs 201,046. Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams of 22 karat gold dipped to Rs 183,113 from its previous Rs 184,292, as confirmed by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

On the other hand, the price for a tola of silver and ten grams of silver remained steady, concluding at Rs 2,850 and Rs 2,443.41, respectively.

In the global market, the value of gold saw a slight increase of $1, reaching $1,915 from the previous $1,914, as reported by the Association.