COAS Asim Munir assures govt of full cooperation for economic revival

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir assured the caretaker government of full cooperation for the revival of the economy.

A meeting of the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) was held under the chairmanship of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, in which the COAS, caretaker cabinet, chief ministers and senior officials participated.

According to the statement issued, the participants of the meeting were briefed by the supervising ministers and military officials regarding the investment sectors and the investment of the Ministry of Food Security, Ministry of IT and Minerals.

According to the announcement, caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Haq Kakar expressed satisfaction with the performance of the SIFC, and directed to speed up the completion of the identified projects.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar described the SIFC as a journey of national development, and said that economic conditions can be improved with foreign investment in the country.

He said it is the responsibility of the government to provide a favorable environment and facilities for investors.