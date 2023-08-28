PPP constitutes five-member committee for talks with ECP

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday constituted a five-member committee for consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Nayyar Bukhari, Naveed Qamar, Faisal Karim Kundi, Murad Ali Shah, and Sherry Rehman had been included in the committee to hold talks with the electoral watchdog in this regard.

The PPP will inform the ECP of its opinion in line with the election date.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday stressed the need for holding the general elections within 90 days.

Addressing a press conference at the Bilawal House, Ms Rehman said: “The polls in the country should be held within 90 days. The PPP delegation will take the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on board in this regard.”

“The elections should not be delayed if there will be no increase in seats following the new census,” Ms Rehman maintained.

Ms Rehman briefed the media about the matters discussed in the PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting. She said matters in line with the power, gas, and flash floods were underscored in the meeting.

“The party’s CEC meeting, which is still going on, also highlighted the economic woes of the country,” Ms Rehman added.

On the other hand, the CEC meeting convened to deliberate on the prevailing political and economic dynamics of the nation.

During the meeting, the participating members offered valuable insights and recommendations concerning the upcoming general elections.

The meeting provided a platform for a comprehensive exchange of views on critical matters affecting the nation. Well informed sources indicate that the attendees put forth various suggestions regarding the general elections, indicative of the party’s commitment to democratic processes.

Notably, a consensus emerged among some members to advocate for conducting elections within the span of 90 days. Esteemed figures like Amjad Advocate, Mohammad Ali Bacha, and Chingiz Jamali voiced this viewpoint, aiming to ensure that electoral processes transpire under the most favorable circumstances.