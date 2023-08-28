This Android 14 anticipated update to bring it at par with Apple

Google is reportedly working on a feature that would allow Android users to send emergency messages over satellite, similar to Apple’s Emergency SOS by Satellite feature.

Code snippets uncovered by developer Neïl Rahmouni hint at the feature, which is said to be called “Messaging by Satellite.”

The code also references Garmin, a company that makes satellite messaging devices.

It is unclear when or if the feature will be officially announced by Google.

However, if it does come to fruition, it would be a major safety improvement for Android users, especially those who live in remote areas or travel frequently.

Garmin’s satellite messaging devices are already used by many outdoor enthusiasts and travellers.

They allow users to send and receive text messages, as well as track their location.

It is also possible that Google will partner with Garmin to offer the service. This would give Google access to Garmin’s satellite network and expertise.

The cost of the Google Messages satellite messaging feature is also unclear. Apple’s Emergency SOS by Satellite feature is free for two years after the activation of an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro.

However, it is not yet known how much Apple will charge after that.

Garmin’s satellite messaging plans start at $14.95 per month. It is unlikely that Google would charge its users this much, especially for a feature that is integrated into the Messages app.