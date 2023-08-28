PTI loses another wicket

Rana Javed Iqbal, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore, has made an announcement regarding his decision to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The confirmation of Rana Javed Iqbal’s allegiance came following a meeting with Mian Khalid Mahmood, General Secretary of PTI Lahore Division.

Expressing his unwavering faith in the leadership, Rana Javed Iqbal extended his full confidence in Party Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan.

Mian Khalid Mehmood, donning the party muffler, warmly welcomed Rana Javed Iqbal and his associates, emphasizing the collective commitment to progress and growth.

Rana Javed Iqbal highlighted the party’s direction towards contributing to the nation’s development and prosperity, underscoring Stability Pakistan Party’s vision.

Expressing solidarity, Rana Javed Iqbal deeply condemned the tragic events of May 9, emphasizing unity and resilience against those attempting to destabilize the nation.

He further rallied support for institutions and the nation, affirming that those who challenge the foundation of the country will ultimately falter.

The process of Rana Javed Iqbal’s integration into the IPP is ongoing, with Mian Khalid Mahmood anticipating more positive updates in the future.

Under the dynamic leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan, Mian Khalid Mahmood expressed confidence that the country will navigate through crises and emerge stronger.