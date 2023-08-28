Watch Live
Three Singaporean women died in car accident in Johor

Fire engine with five firefighters was deployed to scene
Samaa Web Desk Aug 28, 2023
Representative AI-generated image of car accident.
Three Singaporean women died in a car accident in Johor, Malaysia, on Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred on Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang, near Ladang Cenas, at around 2pm.

A Honda Freed MPV carrying the women collided with a roll on - roll off vehicle. The male driver of the Honda Freed, also a Singaporean, and the lorry driver survived.

A fire engine with five firefighters was deployed to the scene, and the operation was completed at 2.35pm.

The victims’ bodies have been handed over to the health ministry.

The Singapore consulate-general in Johor Bahru has informed the victims’ families.

