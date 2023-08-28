PML-N leader holds PTI responsible for inflated electricity bills

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khurram Dastgir on Monday slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying the former ruling party was responsible for inflated electricity bills due to its “flawed” agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Expressing his thoughts, Mr Dastgir praised his leadership, saying, “The PML-N is having an exceptional track record in a bid to take the country out of the power crisis. In 2013, the PML-N-led government steered the country out of the power and gas’ crises under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.”

“Today, the group of judges who disqualified Nawaz Sharif in 2017 is responsible for the current inflation and economic woes,” asserted Dastgir.

The former power minister took a dig at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, saying, “The proper plan was orchestrated to impose the PTI chairman on the country”.

He hopes that the masses will express full confidence in the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif in the general elections.

“We will control inflation as we did in the past,” he added.

Read Also: Under IMF agreement, govt can’t reduce electricity tariff: Power Division

Earlier today, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will take the country out of the quagmire.

The PML-N Punjab Women Youth Wing leaders called on Ms Nawaz and apprised the latter of the performance of the women’s youth wing.

Expressing her thoughts, Ms Nawaz praised PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, saying, “When Nawaz Sharif was in power, he took the country out of the vortex. Nawaz Sharif will once again provide relief to the masses and address their problems in line with the ballooning inflation and inflated power bills.”

“The masses would not have to face their woes if the process of development started by Nawaz Sharif was not stopped,” Ms Nawaz rued.

She lamented the challenges faced by the masses due to ballooning inflation and inflated electricity bills.