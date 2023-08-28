UK air traffic control system nationwide failure cause massive flight delays

The UK’s air traffic control system has been hit by a huge network failure’ on one of the busiest days of the year, causing chaos for tens of thousands of holidaymakers that could last days.

Britain’s National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it is experiencing ‘technical issues’ that have forced controllers to reduce the rate that aircraft are able to land and take off.

Flightradar24 shows some flights are already suffering delays Pic: Flightradar24

This has led to hundreds of flights being delayed both in and out of the UK. Britons returning from Tenerife told MailOnline they had been told to expect a wait of at least 12 hours.

In a statement, it said: “We are continuing to work hard to resolve the technical issue. To clarify, UK airspace is not closed, we have had to apply air traffic flow restrictions which ensures we can maintain safety.”

Meanwhile, AirNav Ireland, the country’s air traffic controller, said: “NATS is currently experiencing a technical issue that is restricting the capacity of UK airspace. This is resulting in significant delays for flights across Europe that are travelling to, from or through UK airspace.

“At this time, there is no certainty as to when flights will be back on schedule so passengers who are due to travel today should contact their airlines in the first instance to check if their flights are delayed.”